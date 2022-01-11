Short Interest in Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN) Drops By 19.3%

Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,500 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the November 30th total of 50,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of CUEN stock opened at $1.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.99. Cuentas has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $9.25.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Cuentas in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Cuentas in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cuentas in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Cuentas in the 2nd quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Cuentas in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Cuentas, Inc is a financial technology company, which focuses on the business of using proprietary technology to provide e-banking and e-commerce services delivering mobile banking, online banking, prepaid debit and digital content services to the unbanked, underbanked and underserved communities. It operates through the Telecommunications and General Purpose Reloadable Cards segments.

