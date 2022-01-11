Short Interest in Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF) Drops By 16.5%

Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the November 30th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Elkem ASA stock opened at $3.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.70. Elkem ASA has a fifty-two week low of $3.27 and a fifty-two week high of $4.10.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Elkem ASA in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Elkem ASA manufactures and sells metals and materials in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Silicones, Silicon Products, and Carbon Solutions. The Silicones segment produces and sells various silicone-based products across various sub-sectors, including release coatings, engineering elastomers, healthcare products, specialty fluids, emulsions, and resins.

