Short Interest in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Decreases By 21.6%

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,360,000 shares, a drop of 21.6% from the November 30th total of 3,010,000 shares. Currently, 8.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 354,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days.

NTGR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet cut shares of NETGEAR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BWS Financial cut shares of NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NETGEAR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Get NETGEAR alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NTGR opened at $30.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.75. The firm has a market cap of $934.04 million, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.75. NETGEAR has a 12 month low of $26.07 and a 12 month high of $46.38.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.97 million. NETGEAR had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NETGEAR will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NETGEAR declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 27th that authorizes the company to buyback 3,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the communications equipment provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Mark G. Merrill sold 3,500 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total value of $116,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 2,700 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $85,158.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NETGEAR by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,298,336 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $126,392,000 after purchasing an additional 68,235 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in NETGEAR by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,703,378 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $86,264,000 after acquiring an additional 84,140 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in NETGEAR by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,675,371 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $64,201,000 after acquiring an additional 95,502 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in NETGEAR by 49,273.0% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,214,575 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in NETGEAR by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,132,155 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $43,384,000 after acquiring an additional 13,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for NETGEAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETGEAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.