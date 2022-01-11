Short Interest in Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) Declines By 18.0%

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 375,100 shares, a decrease of 18.0% from the November 30th total of 457,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 175,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

PHIO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Get Phio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.87. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $4.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.69.

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts expect that Phio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 74.7% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 11,588 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $43,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 19,691 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 165.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 153,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 95,500 shares during the period. 5.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of immuno-oncology therapeutics that addresses unmet medical needs. Its clinical product candidate includes RXI-109, an RNAi compound developed for the reduction of dermal scarring in planned surgeries. The company was founded on September 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Marlborough, MA.

Read More: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Phio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.