Short Interest in Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) Declines By 18.0%

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 375,100 shares, a decrease of 18.0% from the November 30th total of 457,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 175,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
PHIO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 15th.
Shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.87. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $4.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.69.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 74.7% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 11,588 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $43,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 19,691 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 165.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 153,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 95,500 shares during the period. 5.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Phio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of immuno-oncology therapeutics that addresses unmet medical needs. Its clinical product candidate includes RXI-109, an RNAi compound developed for the reduction of dermal scarring in planned surgeries. The company was founded on September 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Marlborough, MA.
