Short Interest in Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Declines By 22.3%

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,100 shares, a decline of 22.3% from the November 30th total of 61,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,270,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

PNGAY opened at $15.86 on Tuesday. Ping An Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $13.08 and a fifty-two week high of $26.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.76.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

