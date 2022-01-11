Short Interest in Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) Declines By 16.7%

Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 858,100 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the November 30th total of 1,030,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 940,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pulmatrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of PULM stock opened at $0.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.61. Pulmatrix has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $3.04. The firm has a market cap of $22.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.29.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). Pulmatrix had a negative net margin of 283.61% and a negative return on equity of 34.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pulmatrix will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PULM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Pulmatrix by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,047,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 303,286 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pulmatrix by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 487,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 198,146 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Pulmatrix by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,848,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 455,233 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pulmatrix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Pulmatrix by 1,563.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 249,495 shares during the last quarter. 14.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pulmatrix

Pulmatrix, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel inhaled therapeutic products for respiratory and other diseases. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of respiratory diseases and infections. It offers products based on its proprietary dry powder delivery technology, iSPERSE, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

