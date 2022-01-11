Short Interest in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Drops By 16.6%

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, a decrease of 16.6% from the November 30th total of 2,350,000 shares. Currently, 5.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 270,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SILK opened at $40.62 on Tuesday. Silk Road Medical has a 52-week low of $37.90 and a 52-week high of $67.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.56 and a 200 day moving average of $50.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -26.90 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a current ratio of 7.38.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $24.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.03 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 54.99% and a negative return on equity of 52.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SILK shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Silk Road Medical from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Argus cut their price target on Silk Road Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Silk Road Medical from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silk Road Medical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

In related news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 4,805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total transaction of $292,912.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total value of $409,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,900 shares of company stock worth $2,715,482 in the last quarter. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 20.2% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,921 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $914,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 120.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 11.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 14.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

