Short Interest in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Drops By 18.6%

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 579,700 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the November 30th total of 711,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 243,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

TFII has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of TFI International from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TFI International from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.68.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TFII. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in TFI International by 15.2% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International during the third quarter worth approximately $238,000. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International during the third quarter worth approximately $522,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International during the second quarter worth approximately $694,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of TFI International by 3.6% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFII opened at $98.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.61. TFI International has a 12-month low of $51.13 and a 12-month high of $120.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 8.66%. TFI International’s revenue was up 123.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TFI International will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. TFI International’s payout ratio is currently 19.15%.

About TFI International

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

