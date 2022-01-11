Short Interest in Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Declines By 17.5%

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the November 30th total of 37,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TOELY opened at $139.28 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.52 and a 200-day moving average of $118.04. The company has a market capitalization of $87.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 1.06. Tokyo Electron has a 52-week low of $92.13 and a 52-week high of $149.47.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tokyo Electron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Tokyo Electron Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor production equipment and industrial electronics products for flat panel display manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Production Equipment (SPE), Flat Panel Display (FPD) Production Equipment and Others.

