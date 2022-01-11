Shyft Network Price Down 6.6% This Week (SHFT)

Shyft Network (CURRENCY:SHFT) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 11th. In the last week, Shyft Network has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar. Shyft Network has a total market capitalization of $69.40 million and approximately $75,124.00 worth of Shyft Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shyft Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00001135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005474 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00062495 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00006291 BTC.

Shyft Network Coin Profile

Shyft Network is a coin. Shyft Network’s total supply is 2,520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 143,514,907 coins. Shyft Network’s official Twitter account is @shyftnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Shyft is a blockchain-based protocol designed to enable the secure and auditable sending of messages between individual users and trusted parties. Shyft leverages the participation of these parties and their ability to onboard users in accordance with existing compliance while adding the ability to broadcast attestations of relevant information about user data to other parties by request, assuming user consent is present. “

Shyft Network Coin Trading

