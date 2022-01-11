Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Short Interest Down 18.2% in December

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the November 30th total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Cheuvreux lowered Siemens Healthineers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Societe Generale lowered Siemens Healthineers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:SMMNY opened at $34.69 on Tuesday. Siemens Healthineers has a 12-month low of $25.74 and a 12-month high of $38.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.29.

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG operates as a holding company. The company intends to operate the digital services business. It operates through the following business segments: Imaging, Diagnotics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers diagnostic imaging products and a broad portfolio of advanced imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

