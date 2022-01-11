SingularityDAO Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.26 Million (SDAO)

SingularityDAO (CURRENCY:SDAO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One SingularityDAO coin can currently be bought for about $1.22 or 0.00002869 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityDAO has a total market cap of $35.90 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of SingularityDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SingularityDAO has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005472 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.67 or 0.00062503 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006346 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About SingularityDAO

SingularityDAO (SDAO) is a coin. SingularityDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,322,684 coins. SingularityDAO’s official Twitter account is @SingularityDao

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar DAO is a closed-end investment fund on the Ethereum blockchain. It designed to reduce risks, costs and surpass technical barriers while investing in PV solar plants worldwide. It raises funds and subsidizes PV solar plants across the globe. “

SingularityDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

