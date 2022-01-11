Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 121,297 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 743,173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,297 shares during the quarter. 3M makes up about 0.7% of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in 3M were worth $130,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of 3M by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MMM. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on 3M from $201.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Langenberg & Company upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on 3M from $182.00 to $177.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on 3M from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on 3M in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.57.

NYSE MMM traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $177.25. 4,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,504,733. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. 3M has a 1-year low of $163.38 and a 1-year high of $208.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.99. The firm has a market cap of $102.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s payout ratio is 58.10%.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

