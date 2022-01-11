Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Boosts Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,917,190 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 110,245 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Intel were worth $102,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,015 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 19,663 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 22,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Intel from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.56.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.96. 440,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,335,066. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.53. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $47.87 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.84.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 10,351 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

