Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 43,183 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 903,333 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,183 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Hologic were worth $66,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hologic by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,516,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,435,595,000 after buying an additional 454,616 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Hologic by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,645,966 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $199,532,000 after buying an additional 1,336,301 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Hologic by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,437,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $162,661,000 after buying an additional 165,015 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Hologic by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,391,259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $159,545,000 after buying an additional 535,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hologic by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,369,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,071,000 after buying an additional 367,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HOLX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hologic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.36.

HOLX traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,107. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.10 and a 52 week high of $85.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.95.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 57.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $194,780.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.