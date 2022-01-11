Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 170 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.08% of Lam Research worth $61,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 22.1% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council raised its holdings in Lam Research by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 7,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Lam Research by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,989,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth $294,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,313,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,438,927,000 after purchasing an additional 76,201 shares in the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 5,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.21, for a total value of $2,939,836.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,555 shares of company stock valued at $22,125,803. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $680.00 to $777.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $590.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $675.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $710.85.

Lam Research stock traded down $8.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $655.77. The company had a trading volume of 5,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,793. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $481.05 and a 12-month high of $731.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $667.21 and its 200-day moving average is $622.52. The company has a market capitalization of $92.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.16.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 34.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 20.26%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

