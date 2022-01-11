Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $14.91

Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$14.91 and last traded at C$14.87, with a volume of 13219 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$14.86.

SGR.UN has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$11.75 price target on shares of Slate Grocery REIT in a report on Friday, December 17th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$13.50 price target on shares of Slate Grocery REIT in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Slate Grocery REIT from C$10.75 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get Slate Grocery REIT alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$13.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$707.69 million and a PE ratio of 8.05.

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $1.3 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Grocery REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Grocery REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.