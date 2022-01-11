Smaugs NFT Market Cap Hits $1.59 Million (SMG)

Smaugs NFT (CURRENCY:SMG) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. One Smaugs NFT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0455 or 0.00000108 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Smaugs NFT has a market capitalization of $1.59 million and approximately $52,639.00 worth of Smaugs NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Smaugs NFT has traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002378 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00056940 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.73 or 0.00084939 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,056.84 or 0.07267309 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,078.75 or 1.00037582 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00066965 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Smaugs NFT Profile

Smaugs NFT’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Smaugs NFT’s official Twitter account is @smaugsnft

Smaugs NFT Coin Trading

