SmileyCoin Trading 23.8% Higher This Week (SMLY)

SmileyCoin (CURRENCY:SMLY) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 11th. SmileyCoin has a total market cap of $291,643.29 and $3.00 worth of SmileyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SmileyCoin has traded up 23.8% against the U.S. dollar. One SmileyCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SmileyCoin alerts:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded up 57.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000094 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 90.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmileyCoin Profile

SmileyCoin (CRYPTO:SMLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. SmileyCoin’s total supply is 30,339,280,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,806,193,400 coins. SmileyCoin’s official Twitter account is @smileycoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SmileyCoin is tutor-web.info

According to CryptoCompare, “A scrypt alternative crypto currency taking an education angle. “

Buying and Selling SmileyCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmileyCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmileyCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SmileyCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SmileyCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmileyCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.