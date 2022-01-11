Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $261.27 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) to announce $261.27 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Snap One’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $258.70 million and the highest is $263.30 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Snap One will report full-year sales of $996.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $993.00 million to $999.33 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Snap One.
Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $260.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.86 million.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Snap One in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Snap One in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Snap One in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Snap One in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Snap One in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000.
Shares of NASDAQ:SNPO traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.10. The stock had a trading volume of 58,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,284. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.61. Snap One has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $24.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
Snap One Company Profile
Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.
