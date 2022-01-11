Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from €38.00 to €40.00. The company traded as high as $7.61 and last traded at $7.59, with a volume of 124404 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.55.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SCGLY. Barclays upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from €36.00 ($40.91) to €37.00 ($42.05) in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €37.00 ($42.05) to €39.00 ($44.32) in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €21.50 ($24.43) to €25.50 ($28.98) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.10.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.75 and its 200-day moving average is $6.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.56.
About Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY)
Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.
Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?
Receive News & Ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.