Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from €38.00 to €40.00. The company traded as high as $7.61 and last traded at $7.59, with a volume of 124404 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.55.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SCGLY. Barclays upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from €36.00 ($40.91) to €37.00 ($42.05) in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €37.00 ($42.05) to €39.00 ($44.32) in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €21.50 ($24.43) to €25.50 ($28.98) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.10.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.75 and its 200-day moving average is $6.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.56.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. Société Générale Société anonyme had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY)

Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.

