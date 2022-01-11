SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) Receives $25.30 Average PT from Brokerages

SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.30.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SWI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered SolarWinds from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SolarWinds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SolarWinds from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SolarWinds in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in SolarWinds by 1,077.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,554 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in SolarWinds in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in SolarWinds in the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,000.

SWI traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,625. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. SolarWinds has a 12 month low of $13.55 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 0.92.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $181.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.18 million. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SolarWinds will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

