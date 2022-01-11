Solo Brands Inc (NYSE:DTC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Solo Brands Inc (NYSE:DTC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Solo Brands from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Solo Brands alerts:

In related news, CEO John Merris bought 14,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $199,459.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

DTC opened at $14.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 4.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.74. Solo Brands has a 1-year low of $13.46 and a 1-year high of $23.39.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $69.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.05 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Solo Brands will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Solo Brands Company Profile

Solo Brands Inc is a DTC platform which offers products directly to consumers primarily online through lifestyle brands Solo Stove firepits, stoves, and accessories, Chubbies apparel, Oru Kayak, a folding portable kayak and Isle paddleboards. Solo Brands Inc is based in SOUTHLAKE, Texas.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Solo Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solo Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.