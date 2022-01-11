Sonar (PING) Price Tops $0.0053 on Top Exchanges

Sonar (CURRENCY:PING) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 11th. In the last seven days, Sonar has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. One Sonar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Sonar has a market cap of $14.41 million and approximately $52,007.00 worth of Sonar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00059806 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.99 or 0.00079581 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,198.98 or 0.07488775 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,795.60 or 1.00183927 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.94 or 0.00067742 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006846 BTC.

Sonar Profile

Sonar launched on June 8th, 2017. Sonar’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,703,464,935 coins. The Reddit community for Sonar is https://reddit.com/r/sonarplatform . Sonar’s official Twitter account is @SonarToken

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoPing is an IM assistant bot that provides users with useful info and buy signals. The information provided by the bot is based on volume, change to coin rate to BTC, a number of signals on the coin and coin market capitalization. The CryptoPing bot does not tell users what they should buy, but rather compiles information in a descriptive and meaningful way, facilitating your decision making process. The PING token is used as payment for subscriptions to the CryptoPing product. “

Buying and Selling Sonar

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sonar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sonar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sonar using one of the exchanges listed above.

