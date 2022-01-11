South Dakota Investment Council Decreases Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

South Dakota Investment Council trimmed its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Equinix were worth $5,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Equinix by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 105,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,514,000 after buying an additional 27,120 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Equinix by 0.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 67,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,061,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 4.7% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 4,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its position in shares of Equinix by 7.9% during the third quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 61,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,461,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its position in shares of Equinix by 2.4% during the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 1,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on EQIX shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Equinix from $731.00 to $732.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Equinix from $879.00 to $939.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $875.00 to $865.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities boosted their price target on Equinix from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $883.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $764.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $805.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $814.88. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $586.73 and a 1-year high of $885.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.91, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.36.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.97 by ($4.29). The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 241.68%.

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $799.99, for a total transaction of $799,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $783.00, for a total transaction of $111,969.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,218 shares of company stock valued at $971,829 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.