South Dakota Investment Council Decreases Position in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,230 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 37,000 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council owned approximately 0.26% of OraSure Technologies worth $2,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in OraSure Technologies by 203.1% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in OraSure Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in OraSure Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in OraSure Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in OraSure Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on OraSure Technologies from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James cut OraSure Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

OraSure Technologies stock opened at $8.54 on Tuesday. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.56 and a 12 month high of $15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 4.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.20 million, a PE ratio of -56.93 and a beta of -0.36.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.16). OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $53.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

