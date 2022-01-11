South Dakota Investment Council Has $3.40 Million Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

South Dakota Investment Council lowered its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 31.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,837 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 24,990 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in AECOM were worth $3,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 83,521 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 143,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,053,000 after purchasing an additional 7,138 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AECOM during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in shares of AECOM during the 2nd quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 786,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,636,000 after purchasing an additional 369,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACM opened at $74.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.18 and its 200-day moving average is $67.32. AECOM has a 52-week low of $49.34 and a 52-week high of $78.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.44, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.49.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. AECOM had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AECOM will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

AECOM announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 10.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. AECOM’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

In other news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,648.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AECOM from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AECOM from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of AECOM from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AECOM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.67.

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

