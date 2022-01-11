South Dakota Investment Council Sells 17,700 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

South Dakota Investment Council reduced its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 22.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,648 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 17,700 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in LKQ were worth $3,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,133,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,063,433,000 after purchasing an additional 347,101 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,396,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $623,927,000 after buying an additional 310,606 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,593,209 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $570,618,000 after buying an additional 382,348 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,395,515 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $560,888,000 after buying an additional 1,685,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,995,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $511,850,000 after buying an additional 3,633,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LKQ. Zacks Investment Research cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on LKQ to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.83.

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $57.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.86 and its 200 day moving average is $53.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $34.79 and a 12 month high of $60.43. The stock has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.62.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 8.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.07%.

About LKQ

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

Further Reading: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.