Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Stake Cut by Keebeck Alpha LP

Keebeck Alpha LP reduced its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,406 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,612 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 491 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the airline’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $45.24 on Tuesday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $38.66 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a PE ratio of -904.80, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.94 and its 200-day moving average is $48.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.99) EPS. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LUV shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Southwest Airlines from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James cut their price target on Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Argus cut their price target on Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.28.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $529,639.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Article: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.