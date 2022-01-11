Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO) will post $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Sovos Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.13. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Sovos Brands will report full-year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.68. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sovos Brands.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $178.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.51 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SOVO. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Sovos Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sovos Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Sovos Brands in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on Sovos Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Sovos Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Sovos Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of SOVO stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $14.75. 14,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,602. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.08. Sovos Brands has a fifty-two week low of $12.64 and a fifty-two week high of $17.41.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Sovos Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sovos Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $140,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Sovos Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $162,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Sovos Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sovos Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $350,000. Institutional investors own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Sovos Brands Company Profile

Sovos Brands Inc is a food company. Its brand portfolio includes Rao’s, a premium line of pasta sauces, pizza sauces, dry pastas, frozen entrees and soups; noosa, a premium yoghurt made with whole milk and wildflower honey; Birch Benders, a line of better-for-you pancake and waffle mixes; and Michael Angelo’s, a line of premium frozen Italian entr?es.

