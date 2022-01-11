Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 11th, 2022

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO) will post $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Sovos Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.13. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Sovos Brands will report full-year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.68. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sovos Brands.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $178.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.51 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SOVO. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Sovos Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sovos Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Sovos Brands in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on Sovos Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Sovos Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Sovos Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of SOVO stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $14.75. 14,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,602. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.08. Sovos Brands has a fifty-two week low of $12.64 and a fifty-two week high of $17.41.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Sovos Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sovos Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $140,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Sovos Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $162,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Sovos Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sovos Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $350,000. Institutional investors own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Sovos Brands Company Profile

Sovos Brands Inc is a food company. Its brand portfolio includes Rao’s, a premium line of pasta sauces, pizza sauces, dry pastas, frozen entrees and soups; noosa, a premium yoghurt made with whole milk and wildflower honey; Birch Benders, a line of better-for-you pancake and waffle mixes; and Michael Angelo’s, a line of premium frozen Italian entr?es.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sovos Brands (SOVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO)

Receive News & Ratings for Sovos Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sovos Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.