S&P Global Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $3.57 Per Share (NYSE:SPGI)

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of S&P Global in a report released on Thursday, January 6th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $3.57 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.48. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for S&P Global’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.41 EPS.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $508.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $471.60.

NYSE SPGI opened at $435.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $464.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $444.67. S&P Global has a twelve month low of $303.50 and a twelve month high of $484.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.93 billion, a PE ratio of 37.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 260.75%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 4,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.