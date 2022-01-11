SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLD. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 301.9% in the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 535.0% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of GLD stock opened at $168.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $168.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.65. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $157.13 and a fifty-two week high of $178.85.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.