SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) Shares Acquired by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) by 26.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the second quarter worth $52,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the second quarter worth $104,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the second quarter worth $159,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 45.0% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GMF opened at $121.83 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a 1-year low of $116.32 and a 1-year high of $146.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.35.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

