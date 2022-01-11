Spectra Systems (LON:SPSY) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $153.86

Spectra Systems Co. (LON:SPSY) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 153.86 ($2.09) and traded as high as GBX 159.50 ($2.17). Spectra Systems shares last traded at GBX 158 ($2.14), with a volume of 55,659 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 153.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 156.18. The firm has a market cap of £71.58 million and a P/E ratio of 16.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26.

Spectra Systems Company Profile (LON:SPSY)

Spectra Systems Corporation discovers, develops, and sells integrated optical systems in Rhode Island and internationally. It operates in three segments: Authentication Systems, Secure Transactions, and Banknote Cleaning. The company offers integrated solutions, including a system of taggant materials and sensor equipment to authenticate banknotes that are used by central banks, as well as G7 country for passport security; banknote cleaning solution that lifts sebum and other substances from the banknote through a dry process based on supercritical CO2 cleaning; and solutions to authenticate brand name products.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Spectra Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectra Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.