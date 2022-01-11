Spectrecoin Price Tops $0.10 (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 11th. Spectrecoin has a market cap of $2.67 million and approximately $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectrecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Spectrecoin has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.66 or 0.00206791 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002383 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00039143 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00037729 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003292 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.42 or 0.00483011 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.77 or 0.00075819 BTC.

Spectrecoin Profile

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

