Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Lifted to Buy at Truist Securities

Truist Securities upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Truist Securities currently has $76.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock.

SPR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Thursday, December 16th. started coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised Spirit AeroSystems from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Spirit AeroSystems from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.00.

NYSE SPR opened at $46.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.93. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1-year low of $32.93 and a 1-year high of $53.63.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $980.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 65.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.34) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.58%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 171.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 523.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

