Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.84-0.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.86. Spirit Realty Capital also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.52-3.58 EPS.

Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $48.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.22, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.32. Spirit Realty Capital has a 52-week low of $36.89 and a 52-week high of $52.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $151.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.95 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.638 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 202.38%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a sector perform rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Spirit Realty Capital currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Spirit Realty Capital stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 102.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,557,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 788,722 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.31% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $74,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

