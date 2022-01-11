Splinterlands Achieves Market Capitalization of $36.07 Million (SPS)

Splinterlands (CURRENCY:SPS) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. Splinterlands has a market capitalization of $36.07 million and approximately $3.18 million worth of Splinterlands was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Splinterlands coin can now be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000764 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Splinterlands has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Splinterlands alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.78 or 0.00060463 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.18 or 0.00077834 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,218.71 or 0.07549802 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,460.13 or 0.99594393 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.96 or 0.00067935 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006863 BTC.

About Splinterlands

Splinterlands’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,187,459 coins. Splinterlands’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

Splinterlands Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splinterlands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Splinterlands should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Splinterlands using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Splinterlands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Splinterlands and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.