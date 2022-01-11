Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) is Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Crossvault Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,969 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the quarter. Square makes up 3.3% of Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $10,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in Square by 4.4% in the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Square by 1.6% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Square by 1.1% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Square by 21.5% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Square by 0.7% in the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 6,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 6,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total transaction of $1,703,607.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total transaction of $312,408.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,094 shares of company stock worth $10,915,306. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SQ shares. Truist cut their price objective on Square from $315.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays dropped their target price on Square from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho dropped their target price on Square from $380.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Square from $259.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Square in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.78.

Square stock opened at $142.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $65.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.03, a P/E/G ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.13 and a fifty-two week high of $289.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $193.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.93.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

