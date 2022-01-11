Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target Lowered to $250.00 at Truist Securities

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its target price cut by Truist Securities from $315.00 to $250.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Square from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Square in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Square from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Square from $295.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Square in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $322.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $286.78.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $144.48 on Monday. Square has a 1-year low of $133.13 and a 1-year high of $289.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $195.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $66.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 2.30.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Square will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.08, for a total value of $2,420,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $241,743.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,094 shares of company stock valued at $10,915,306. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in Square by 4.4% in the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Square by 1.6% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Square by 1.1% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Square by 21.5% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Square by 0.7% in the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 6,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

