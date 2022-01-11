Square (NYSE:SQ) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Truist Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $315.00 to $250.00. The company traded as low as $134.65 and last traded at $134.73, with a volume of 149032 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $141.54.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SQ. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Square from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Square from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Square from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $221.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Square from $361.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.78.

Get Square alerts:

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.08, for a total value of $2,420,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,094 shares of company stock valued at $10,915,306 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Square by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,760,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,036,683,000 after purchasing an additional 195,530 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Square by 27.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,593,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,260,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,690 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Square by 45.4% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 10,585,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,538,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307,189 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in Square by 81.7% in the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,715,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,393,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in Square by 17.5% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,559,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,111,528,000 after acquiring an additional 679,147 shares in the last quarter. 62.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $66.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.03, a PEG ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $195.81 and its 200-day moving average is $233.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Square Company Profile (NYSE:SQ)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.