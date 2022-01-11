SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) Price Target Raised to $13.00 at Dawson James

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) had its price target boosted by Dawson James from $11.50 to $13.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

NASDAQ:SRAX opened at $4.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.92. The stock has a market cap of $111.92 million, a PE ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.89. SRAX has a 1-year low of $2.91 and a 1-year high of $7.29.

Get SRAX alerts:

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.19). SRAX had a negative net margin of 78.87% and a negative return on equity of 64.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that SRAX will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SRAX by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of SRAX by 16.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in SRAX by 8.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 93,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in SRAX during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SRAX during the second quarter worth about $61,000. 25.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SRAX

SRAX, Inc is a financial technology company which provides tools for communication between public companies and their shareholders and investors. It operates through the following segments: Sequire and BIGToken. The Sequire segment includes the licensing of the company’s proprietary SaaS platform and associated data analysis technologies.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for SRAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.