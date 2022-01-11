SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) Price Target Raised to $13.00 at Dawson James

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) had its price target boosted by Dawson James from $11.50 to $13.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
NASDAQ:SRAX opened at $4.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.92. The stock has a market cap of $111.92 million, a PE ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.89. SRAX has a 1-year low of $2.91 and a 1-year high of $7.29.
SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.19). SRAX had a negative net margin of 78.87% and a negative return on equity of 64.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that SRAX will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.
About SRAX
SRAX, Inc is a financial technology company which provides tools for communication between public companies and their shareholders and investors. It operates through the following segments: Sequire and BIGToken. The Sequire segment includes the licensing of the company’s proprietary SaaS platform and associated data analysis technologies.
