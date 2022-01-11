SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) to Issue Dividend of $0.32

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) announced a dividend on Saturday, January 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.3226 per share by the technology company on Thursday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSEZY opened at $22.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.83. SSE has a 12 month low of $18.04 and a 12 month high of $23.69.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SSEZY. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of SSE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

SSE Plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Retail, and Wholesale. The Networks segment includes electricity distribution, electricity transmission, and gas distribution. The Retail segment comprises the business energy, airtricity, and enterprise.

