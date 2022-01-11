Stagecoach Group (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) Shares Down 8%

Stagecoach Group plc (OTCMKTS:SAGKF)’s share price traded down 8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.15 and last traded at $1.15. 745 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stagecoach Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.07 and a 200 day moving average of $1.05.

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London.

