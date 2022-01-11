Stakenet (XSN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $18,222.00

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 11th. Stakenet has a total market capitalization of $11.68 million and $18,222.00 worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Stakenet has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. One Stakenet coin can now be purchased for about $0.0946 or 0.00000226 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00010618 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $148.72 or 0.00355079 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00013532 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00008155 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002253 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000892 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00009460 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003034 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00016788 BTC.

Stakenet Profile

Stakenet (XSN) is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 127,058,507 coins and its circulating supply is 123,519,470 coins. The official message board for Stakenet is medium.com/stakenet . The official website for Stakenet is stakenet.io . The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rebranded from POSW, StakeNet is a TPoS cryptocurrency using the X11 algorithm. The team that was behind the POSW coin and recently rebranded to StakeNet (XSN) The StakeNet service allows users to stake various cryptocurrencies in one single wallet. All dividends from the StakeNet staking services are paid in XSN coin. “

Stakenet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakenet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakenet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stakenet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

