State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 580,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $16,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VICI. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 333.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,794,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,921,000 after buying an additional 11,380,468 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 53,431,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,458,000 after buying an additional 10,372,190 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 745.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,957,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,803,000 after buying an additional 5,252,557 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,617,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,607,000 after buying an additional 4,309,834 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,852,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,132,000 after buying an additional 3,170,699 shares during the period.

In other news, COO John W. R. Payne bought 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.40 per share, with a total value of $250,772.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher bought 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $99,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 16,718 shares of company stock valued at $477,311. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VICI opened at $28.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.77. The stock has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.08. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.74 and a 1 year high of $33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a current ratio of 14.85.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $375.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.42 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 68.05%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VICI. KeyCorp upgraded VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.79.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

