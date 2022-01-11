State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $17.82 Million Stock Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 120,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Camden Property Trust worth $17,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,015,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,859,427,000 after purchasing an additional 97,928 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 113.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,034,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $800,532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208,190 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,983,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $665,328,000 after purchasing an additional 70,713 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 7.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,628,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $481,404,000 after purchasing an additional 242,684 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the second quarter worth $317,519,000. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 34,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total transaction of $5,987,018.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 3,362 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.87, for a total transaction of $594,636.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 207,530 shares of company stock valued at $36,241,226. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CPT stock opened at $165.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $169.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.89. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $95.02 and a one year high of $180.37.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($1.06). The firm had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.35 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 278.99%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CPT. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.29.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

