State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $18.52 Million Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 811,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,759 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in AES were worth $18,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AES in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in shares of AES by 160.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AES in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AES by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AES by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet raised shares of AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AES presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.17.

In related news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 524,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $12,472,871.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AES opened at $22.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.18 and its 200-day moving average is $24.34. The AES Co. has a 52-week low of $22.60 and a 52-week high of $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.85.

AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. AES had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 29.19%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.158 per share. This is an increase from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. AES’s payout ratio is presently 77.92%.

AES Profile

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

