State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 214,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,589 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $15,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,156,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,688,000 after purchasing an additional 186,456 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 38.0% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,712,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,707 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 14.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,025,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,198,000 after purchasing an additional 504,696 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 104.2% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,283,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,183,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,356,000 after buying an additional 33,483 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on DT. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.86.

In other news, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 2,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.28, for a total transaction of $162,530.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total transaction of $304,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 250,942 shares of company stock worth $17,147,228 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

DT stock opened at $54.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.82 and a twelve month high of $80.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.08.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $226.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

