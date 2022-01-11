State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 230,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,333 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Incyte worth $15,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,470,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,722,186,000 after acquiring an additional 60,751 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 214.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,597,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,143,961,000 after acquiring an additional 9,280,144 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,441,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $710,173,000 after purchasing an additional 90,130 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,626,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,297,000 after purchasing an additional 242,831 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,546,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,104,000 after purchasing an additional 37,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Incyte news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 1,075,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.80 per share, with a total value of $78,323,481.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $441,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

INCY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Incyte from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Incyte from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist decreased their target price on Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Incyte from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.73.

Incyte stock opened at $74.66 on Tuesday. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $61.91 and a twelve month high of $101.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.74.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $812.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.16 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 18.35%. Equities analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

